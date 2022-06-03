Dave & Buster's (PLAY) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is scheduled to report first-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 7. In the last reported quarter, the company missed earnings by 14.8%.

Q1 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.17, compared with 40 cents in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $441.3 million, suggesting growth of 66.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Dave & Buster's fiscal first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from store expansion efforts, digitalization, sustained recovery in business, optimized marketing, and expansion of entertainment options. Apart from great food or beverages, its entertainment business has been driving growth. During the first eight weeks of first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed sustained recovery in business, with comps increasing 5.4% from the 2019 level. Walk-in comparable store sales rose 9.1% for the eight-week period compared with 2019, while Special Event comparable-store sales declined 42%.



The robust performance of food and beverage, and amusement and others might have driven the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for food and beverage revenues is pegged at $149 million, suggesting an improvement of 73.3% year over year. The consensus mark for amusement and other revenues stands at $290 million, indicating an improvement of 61.1% year over year.



However, a rise in labor and commodity cost continues to hurt the company. The industry players anticipate witnessing higher costs due to labor and supply chain shortages. The company has been witnessing labor challenges in some of the markets. These factors might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Dave & Buster’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Dave & Buster’s has an Earnings ESP of +6.84%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported:



Kroger KR currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.15% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register bottom-line growth when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $1.27 suggests growth of 6.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Kroger’s top line is anticipated to rise year over year. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $43.22 billion, indicating an increase of 4.7% from the year-ago quarter. KR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 22.1%, on average.



Designer Brands DBI currently has an Earnings ESP of +4.35% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of 23 cents suggests an increase of 91.7% from the year-ago reported number.



Designer Brands’ top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $806.7 million, which indicates an improvement of 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. DBI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 112.8%, on average.



Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.21% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $9.06 suggests an increase of 21.4% from the year-ago reported number.



Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.24 billion, which indicates growth of 18.6% from the prior-year quarter. CMG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.3%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

