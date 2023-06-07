Dave & Buster's (PLAY) to Boost Presence in India & Australia

In order to ensure a successful global expansion, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY announced two significant deals in India and Australia.



The company recently inked a deal with the Malpani Group to open 15 new stores in India. Also, it partnered with the NightOwl Entertainment Group to open 5 stores in Australia. These strategic moves mark the company’s second and third multi-store franchise agreements, respectively, in the APAC and MEA regions. The move is in line with the commitment made during the global expansion plans announced in 2022.



Dave & Buster's will also offer localized entertainment and late-night programming for customers and will introduce immersive experiences to enhance customer engagement in the competitive socializing space.



Following the announcement, shares of the company jumped 3.73% in the after-hours trading session on Jun 6.

Focus on Unit Expansion

Dave & Buster's continues to pursue a disciplined new store growth strategy in new and existing markets to drive growth. Management believes it can grow the concept to more than 200 units in North and have significant appeal in certain international markets. In September 2022, the company signed an international franchise partnership to expand Dave & Buster's brand to locations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.



In fiscal 2023, the company intends to open 16 new stores (including 11 Dave & Buster's and 5 Main Event locations) and relocate Dave & Buster's Vernon Hills store.



This apart, the company has implemented several strategic initiatives to boost customers’ experiences, including a customized footprint to meet specific market requirements and localized menu offerings with high regional resonance to cater to local preferences and tastes. It has also introduced a proprietary dynamic pricing model, launched global marketing programs and implemented a unique amusement strategy and packages to differentiate itself in the market.



Shares of the company have declined 4.8% in the year-to-date period against the industry's growth of 10.5%. A challenging macroeconomic environment, including inflationary pressures on labor and commodities, is a persistent headwind. Although the company is aggressively working to mitigate inflationary pressures (with operational efficiencies and appropriate pricing actions), it anticipates the headwinds to persist over the next few quarters.



Nonetheless, the recent move, along with benefits from its digital initiatives, robust comp growth and entertainment offerings, are likely to boost performance in future.

