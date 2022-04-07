Dave & Buster's (PLAY) to Acquire Main Event for $835 Million

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY recently reached an agreement to acquire Main Event from Ardent Leisure Group Limited and RedBird Capital Partners. The deal is valued at $835 million.



The transaction, which is likely to be completed later this year, is subject to customary closing conditions that include approval by Ardent Leisure stockholders as well as regulatory review. Following the closing of the transaction, the present CEO of Main Event will be the CEO of Dave & Buster's.



The company anticipates achieving synergies of nearly $20 million within the first two years, backed by store support center alliance and supply-chain competency. It expects the acquisition to be accretive both from an earnings and growth perspective. Dave & Buster's is likely to benefit from this buyout as Main Event operates 50 centers in 17 states across the country.



Kevin Sheehan, board chair and interim CEO said, "This is a transformational combination for both brands. From a strategic fit perspective, Main Event's business model, footprint and asset quality aligns well with Dave & Buster's. Main Event targets a different demographic, families with younger children, while Dave & Buster's has primarily targeted young adults."



Price Performance

Shares of Dave & Buster's have gained 11.4% in the past six months, against the industry's decline of 13%. The company has been benefiting from a higher mix of amusements and a leaner operating model. Going forward, it expects the momentum to continue on the back of its strategic initiatives that include a new menu, optimized marketing and technology investments.



Dave & Buster's continues to pursue a disciplined new store growth strategy in both new and existing markets, given the broad appeal of its brand. Management believes that it can grow the concept to more than 200 units in North America over time. In addition to growth potential that exists in North America, management is optimistic regarding the brand's significant appeal in certain international markets.



Dave & Buster's sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

