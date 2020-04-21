Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock Moves -1.13%: What You Should Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed the most recent trading day at $11.43, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 3.01% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.55%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had gained 16.06% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 23.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLAY as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PLAY is projected to report earnings of -$0.79 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 169.91%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $223.28 million, down 38.59% from the year-ago period.

PLAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$4.21 per share and revenue of $844.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -243.2% and -37.69%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLAY. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 292.61% lower. PLAY is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.