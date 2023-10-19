Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Dave & Buster's (PLAY) ending at $35.85, denoting a -0.67% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.85%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.96%.

The owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades's stock has dropped by 1.26% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dave & Buster's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.19, signifying a 575% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $473.55 million, showing a 1.59% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.85 per share and a revenue of $2.24 billion, indicating changes of +2.15% and +13.85%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower. Dave & Buster's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dave & Buster's has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.65 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.47 for its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

