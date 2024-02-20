Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed the most recent trading day at $60.76, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.6% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.92%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had gained 19.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dave & Buster's in its upcoming release. On that day, Dave & Buster's is projected to report earnings of $1.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.5%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $610.21 million, reflecting an 8.24% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.57% higher within the past month. Dave & Buster's is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Dave & Buster's is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.45, which means Dave & Buster's is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

