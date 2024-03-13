Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed the latest trading day at $62.54, indicating a -0.02% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.54%.

Shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades witnessed a gain of 6.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.94% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.18%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dave & Buster's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.08, showcasing a 35% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $605.09 million, indicating a 7.33% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% lower. Dave & Buster's is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dave & Buster's is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.6. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.65 of its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

