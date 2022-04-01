Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Shares Up 28% YTD: More Upside Left?

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is poised to benefit from its amusement business, expansion initiatives and digital efforts. This along with the expansion of entertainment options has been a driving factor for sales in the last few quarters.



So far this year, shares of Dave & Buster's have gained 27.8% against the industry’s 12.5% fall. The price performance was backed by a solid earnings surprise history. Dave & Buster's’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2023 and 2024 have moved up 21.8% and 12.9% respectively, in the past 30 days. This positive trend signifies bullish analyst sentiments and justifies the company’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating robust fundamentals and the expectation of outperformance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Growth Catalysts

Strong Amusement Business: Dave & Buster's has been gaining from its Amusement business. During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, amusement and other revenues (accounting for 65% of the total revenues) jumped 191.1% year over year to $223 million. The upside was primarily driven by a reduction in discounting and a shift toward higher denomination Power Cards. The shift toward increased focus on amusement is driving Dave & Buster’s bottom line, given that it's a higher-margin business. This unique model sets the company apart and its entertainment business is likely to sustain the momentum in the days ahead.



Going forward, the company intends to expand entertainment options and broaden its appeal, thereby making way for increased visit frequency. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company intends to launch its Late Night Happy Hour initiative, including a series of D&B Night with custom content and daily takeovers (featuring club mixes). Also, it stated plans to bring back its eat and play combo as a limited-time offer (through April 2022). Backed by pent-up demand, the company expects the initiative to drive incremental consumer spending behavior as well as guest additions in the upcoming period.



Continued Expansion: Dave & Buster's continues to pursue a disciplined new store growth strategy in new and existing markets, given the broad appeal of its brand. Management believes that it can grow the concept to more than 200 units in North America over time. In addition to the growth potential in North America, management is optimistic regarding the brand’s significant appeal in certain international markets. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, the company opened one new store. During fiscal 2021, the company opened four new stores and relocated one existing location. Going forward, the company intends to open two stores in the first quarter of fiscal 2022. In fiscal 2022, the company plans to open eight new stores.



Solid Sales-Building Initiatives: Dave & Buster's continues to focus on simplifying its store operations, improving guest experience, and enhancing its food and beverage and entertainment offerings to drive sales and profitability. It has also taken steps to widen its entertainment plans by operating programmed events in select markets. Over the summer, the company stated plans to boost its entertainment offerings with the introduction of new games.



Meanwhile, the company continues to focus on virtual kitchen concepts, optimizing back-of-the-house operations and enhancing its bar menu to enable a seamless flow of food as well as boost guest experience. Moreover, the company increased its focus on the beverage menu. Backed by a disciplined approach and extensive guest research, the company launched a freshly-curated beverage menu in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, the company emphasized to boost offerings with seasonal drinks in the form of LTOs (limited time offers). The company intends to take advantage of the freshness of seasonal products and offer customers a constant stream of new culinary options to drive food attachment and sales. Meanwhile, Dave & Buster's initiated the rollout of reservation capabilities to enhance the dining experience for customers. The company has enabled reservations through the D&B website and via open-table. The new service is likely to boost the company’s expansion, in terms of reach and appeal.



Organic Efforts to Drive Growth: Dave & Buster's intends to broaden its entertainment offerings by including more immersive sports viewing experiences, adding fantasy sports and permitting in-sports betting options. The company plans to explore sports betting partnership to bring sports racing and daily fantasy sports to Dave & Buster's stores, subject to regulatory permissions. It is also working on an entertainment programming function focused on creating compelling content-based events to drive reach and boost visit frequency. Thus, with the help of a centralized programming team, Dave & Buster's intends to enhance the live sports experience in lieu of becoming a premier sports watching destination. The company also stated that it intends to give its stores a fresh look to drive organic growth. In the first quarter of fiscal 2022, the company initiated a partnership with UFC and WWE to unveil their pay-per-view events to the D&B locations across North America. The association with WWE enables the company to launch WrestleMania on Apr 2, followed by SummerSlam in July 2022.

Other Key Picks

Other top-ranked stocks in the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector include BBQ Holdings, Inc. BBQ, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. ARCO and Tapestry, Inc. TPR.

BBQ Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1. BBQ Holdings has a long-term earnings growth of 14%. Shares of the company have rallied 90.9% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BBQ Holdings’ 2022 sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 40.9% and 66.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Arcos Dorados sports a Zacks Rank #1. ARCO has a long-term earnings growth of 31.3%. Shares of the company have risen 60.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arcos Dorados’ 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 10.3% and 62.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.



Tapestry carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 28.2%, on average. Shares of the company have declined 9.4% in the past year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tapestry’s 2022 sales and EPS suggests growth of 17.5% and 22.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s levels.

