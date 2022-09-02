Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Set for Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is scheduled to report its second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 7. In the last reported quarter, the company beat earnings by 16.4%.

Q2 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal second-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.01 compared with $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $432.3 million, suggesting growth of 14.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Factors to Note

Dave & Buster's fiscal second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the opening of stores in the last 12 months, robust digital sales and sales-building efforts. Apart from great food or beverages, its entertainment business has been driving growth. During the first five weeks of second-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed sustained recovery in business, with comps increasing 12.2% from the 2019 level. Walk-in comparable store sales rose 17.8%, while Special Event comparable store sales slumped 27.9% for the five weeks compared with 2019.



The robust performance of food and beverage, and amusement and others might have driven the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for food and beverage revenues is pegged at $144 million, suggesting an improvement of 17.1% year over year. The consensus mark for amusement and other revenues stands at $287 million, indicating an improvement of 12.5% year over year.



However, the rise in labor and commodity cost continues is likely to have negatively impacted the bottom line. The industry players expect to witness higher costs due to labor and supply chain shortages for quite some time. The company has been witnessing labor challenges in a handful of markets.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Dave & Buster’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Dave & Buster’s has an Earnings ESP of +2.97%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector that investors may consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the quarter to be reported:



Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 numbers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings per share of $9.05 suggests an increase of 28.9% from the year-ago reported number.



Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top line is expected to increase year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.23 billion, which indicates growth of 14.4% from the prior-year quarter. CMG has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.2%, on average.



Casey's General Stores CASY currently has an Earnings ESP of +24.88% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to register a bottom-line increase when it reports first-quarter fiscal 2023 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $3.32 suggests an increase of 4.1% from the year-ago quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Casey's General’s top line is anticipated to have risen year over year. The consensus mark for CASY’s revenues is pegged at $4.6 billion, indicating an increase of 44.4% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. Casey's General has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.8%, on average.



Campbell Soup Company CPB currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.60% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of 56 cents suggests an increase of 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.



Campbell Soup’s top line is anticipated to have increased year over year. The consensus mark for CPB’s revenues is pegged at $1.98 billion, indicating an increase of 5.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



Want to Know the #1 Semiconductor Stock for 2022?

Few people know how promising the semiconductor market is. Over the last couple of years, disruptions to the supply chain have caused shortages in several industries. The absence of one single semiconductor can stop all operations in certain industries.

This year, companies that create and produce this essential material will have incredible pricing power. For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the top semiconductor stock for 2022. You'll find it in our new Special Report, One Semiconductor Stock Stands to Gain the Most.

Today, it's yours free with no obligation.>>Give me access to my free special report.



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.