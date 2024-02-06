Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed at $54.35, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.07%.

Shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades have appreciated by 3.66% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.3%.

The upcoming earnings release of Dave & Buster's will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.14, indicating a 42.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $610.21 million, indicating an 8.24% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.24% higher. At present, Dave & Buster's boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Dave & Buster's is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.15. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.87.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.