Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Dave & Buster's (PLAY) reached $38.97, with a +1.51% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.13%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dave & Buster's in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.19, reflecting a 575% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $472.86 million, indicating a 1.74% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

PLAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.85 per share and revenue of $2.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.15% and +13.64%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Dave & Buster's presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dave & Buster's is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.45, which means Dave & Buster's is trading at a discount to the group.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

