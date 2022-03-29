Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates, Stock Down

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line missed the consensus mark after beating the same in the preceding six quarters. However, both the metrics improved year over year. Following the announcement, shares of the company declined 7.2% in the after-hours trading session on Mar 28.



Dave & Buster’s board chair and interim CEO, Kevin Sheehan, said, “Fiscal 2021 was a demanding year but our store management teams – and all of our team members rose to the challenge working tirelessly to return our stores to fully operational status. Despite continuing headwinds from COVID-19 (including vaccine requirements in certain markets) we saw strong sales across our stores in fiscal 2021.”

Earnings & Revenues in Detail

During the fiscal fourth quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of 52 cents, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. In the year-ago quarter, it had reported an adjusted loss per share of $1.19.



Quarterly revenues of $343.1 million lagged the consensus mark of $364 million. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported revenues of $116.8 million. Revenues decreased 1.2% compared with third-quarter fiscal 2019.



Food and Beverage revenues (35% of total revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter) soared 198.6% year over year to $40.2 million. Amusement and Other revenues (65%) soared a whopping 191.1% year over year to $223 million.

Comps Details

During the fiscal fourth quarter, comparable store sales decreased 6.8% compared with the 2019 level. Including all stores, comparable store sales dipped 0.4% compared with the 2019 level. Meanwhile, non-comparable store revenues in the reported quarter were $65.8 million, up from $27.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal fourth quarter, operating income amounted to $46.5 million against an operating loss of $56 million in the prior-year quarter. Operating margin was 7.7% against (51.4%) reported in the prior-year quarter. During the quarter under review, adjusted EBITDA was $68.2 million, up 47.4% year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Oct 31, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $27 million compared with $54 million reported in the prior-year quarter.



At the end of the fiscal fourth quarter, net long-term debt totaled $431.4 million compared with $484.7 million at the end of third-quarter 2021.

Fiscal Q1 Business Update

During the first eight weeks of first-quarter fiscal 2022, the company witnessed sustained recovery in business, with comps increasing 5.4% from the 2019 level. Walk-in comparable store sales rose 9.1%, while Special Event comparable-store sales slumped 42% for the eight-week period compared with 2019.



