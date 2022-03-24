Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. PLAY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 28, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 75%.

Q4 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 59 cents, suggesting an improvement from a loss of $1.19 reported in the year-ago quarter. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $367.5 million, calling for growth of 214.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Factors to Note

Dave & Buster's fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from a new menu, optimized marketing, technology investments and expansion of entertainment options. The company’s focus on initiatives like new service model, tablets and contactless order-pay experience might get reflected in the to-be-reported quarter’s results. Apart from great food or beverages, its entertainment business has been driving growth.



Robust performance of food and beverage, and amusement and other is likely to have driven the company’s performance in the quarter under review. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for food and beverage revenues is likely to witness an improvement of 215.7% year over year to $127 million. Amusement and other revenues are likely to see a surge of 207.8% year over year to $237 million.



However, a rise in labor and commodity cost continues to hurt the company. The industry players expect to witness higher costs due to labor and supply chain shortages. The company has been witnessing labor challenges in some of the markets.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Dave & Buster’s this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.



Earnings ESP: Dave & Buster’s has an Earnings ESP of +5.93%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: The company sports a Zacks Rank #1.

