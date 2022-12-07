Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. PLAY reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings and revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure.



Chris Morris, Dave & Buster’s chief executive officer, stated, “Our outstanding team continues to strongly execute our integration plan and deliver exceptional results, despite the challenging macro and inflationary environment. We remain focused on driving innovation, growth and value creation for our stakeholders.”

Earnings & Revenues in Detail

During the fiscal third quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 4 cents, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 3 cents by 33.3%. In the year-ago quarter, it had reported an adjusted EPS of 21 cents.

Quarterly revenues of $481.2 million surpassed the consensus mark of $474 million. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported revenues of $318 million. Revenues jumped 60.7% from third-quarter fiscal 2019.



Food and Beverage revenues (34.5% of total revenues in the fiscal third quarter) soared 53.9% year over year to $165.9 million. Amusement and Other revenues (65.5%) increased 50% year over year to $315.4 million.

Comps Details

During the fiscal third quarter, pro forma comparable store sales (including Main Event branded stores) increased 13.3% year over year and 17.5% from 2019 levels. During the quarter, pro forma combined walk-in comparable store sales increased 8.0% year over year.

Operating Highlights

During the fiscal third quarter, operating income amounted to $30.1 million compared with $24.5 million reported in the prior-year quarter. The operating margin was 6.3% compared with 7.7% reported in the prior-year quarter. During the quarter, adjusted EBITDA was $90 million compared with $68.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Balance Sheet

As of Oct 30, 2022, cash and cash equivalents totaled $108.2 million compared with $100.4 million as of Jul 31, 2022.



At the end of the fiscal third quarter, net long-term debt totaled $1,222.2 million compared with $1,219.7 million at the end of second-quarter fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Q4 Business Update & Outlook

During the first five weeks of fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, the company’s comps rose 3.1% from 2021 levels and 9.2% from 2019 levels. During the five-week period, pro-forma combined walk-in comparable store sales fell 2.4% year over year but increased 15.7% from 2019 levels. Meanwhile, Special Event comparable store sales (on a pro-forma basis) increased 65.3% year over year, but declined 21.7% from 2019 levels.

