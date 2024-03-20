Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed the most recent trading day at $63.55, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.25%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had gained 3.39% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dave & Buster's in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 2, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Dave & Buster's to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 35%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $605.09 million, showing a 7.33% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.27% lower. Dave & Buster's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dave & Buster's is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.66. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.6.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.