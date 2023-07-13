Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed the most recent trading day at $45.67, moving +1.58% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.85% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had gained 3.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.78%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dave & Buster's as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.93, up 52.46% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $558.16 million, up 19.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.96% and +16.93%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.13% higher. Dave & Buster's is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Dave & Buster's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.58. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.64.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.