Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed the most recent trading day at $46.88, moving +1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.48%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had lost 1.17% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 10.21% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.48% in that time.

Dave & Buster's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dave & Buster's to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 197.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $440.06 million, up 65.85% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.34 per share and revenue of $1.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +51.13% and +27.24%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.91% higher. Dave & Buster's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dave & Buster's has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.86 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.25, which means Dave & Buster's is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that PLAY currently has a PEG ratio of 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.95 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

