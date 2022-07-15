Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed at $31.94 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had lost 4.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 4%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

Dave & Buster's will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dave & Buster's to post earnings of $1.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.67%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $437.4 million, up 15.82% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.43 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion, which would represent changes of +55.2% and +34.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% lower. Dave & Buster's currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Dave & Buster's's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.19. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.05, which means Dave & Buster's is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, PLAY's PEG ratio is currently 0.61. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.74 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, putting it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

