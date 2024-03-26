Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed the most recent trading day at $59.41, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.42%.

Shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades have depreciated by 6.45% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dave & Buster's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 2, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.10, indicating a 37.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $605.09 million, reflecting a 7.33% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.08% higher. Dave & Buster's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Dave & Buster's is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.38. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.9 of its industry.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PLAY in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.