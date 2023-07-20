Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed at $46.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had gained 9.95% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dave & Buster's as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Dave & Buster's is projected to report earnings of $0.93 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 52.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $558.09 million, up 19.16% from the year-ago period.

PLAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.58 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.32% and +16.95%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% higher within the past month. Dave & Buster's is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Dave & Buster's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.95. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.98.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, which puts it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

