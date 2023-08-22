Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed at $40.18, marking no change from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.51%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had lost 14.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Dave & Buster's as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Dave & Buster's is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.1%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $557.87 million, up 19.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.57 per share and revenue of $2.3 billion, which would represent changes of +27.96% and +16.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.7% lower. Dave & Buster's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dave & Buster's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.26. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.72.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY)

