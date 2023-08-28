Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dave & Buster's (PLAY) closed at $39.16, marking no change from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades had lost 13.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.91%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.37%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dave & Buster's as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be September 6, 2023. On that day, Dave & Buster's is projected to report earnings of $0.94 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.1%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $558.04 million, up 19.15% from the year-ago period.

PLAY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.53 per share and revenue of $2.29 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.52% and +16.74%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.76% lower. Dave & Buster's is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Dave & Buster's is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.85.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.