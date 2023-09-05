Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Expected to Report Q2 Earnings on September 8

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) is expected to report its fiscal Q2 2023 earnings on September 8, 2023. The report will be for the fiscal quarter ending July 2023. According to Zacks, based on 7 analysts' forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

Here are some key factors that could impact PLAY's earnings in Q2:

Customer traffic: The company will need to continue to attract new customers and get its existing customers back into its restaurants.

Food and beverage: The company has recently introduced new menu items and is also expanding its selection of alcoholic beverages.

Loyalty program: The company is working to improve the loyalty program in order to encourage guests to visit more often.

Latest press release: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on September 6, 2023

About PLAY: Dave & Buster's owns and operates nearly a hundred entertainment and dining establishments in the United States where customers can eat, drink, play games, and watch televised sports. The play division includes amusement, simulation, and video games, accounts for more than half of total company revenue. Food and beverage accounts for the rest. About one third of food and beverage revenue comes from alcoholic drinks, with the rest coming from food and nonalcoholic beverages.

