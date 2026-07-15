Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Down 17.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Dave & Buster's (PLAY). Shares have lost about 17.4% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Dave & Buster's due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent catalysts for Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Dave & Buster's Q1 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Dave & Buster's reported weak first-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Both metrics also declined on a year-over-year basis.



The quarter was primarily weighed down by weaker customer demand at existing locations, as reflected in lower comparable-store sales. This softness, particularly in the company's core entertainment segment, contributed to an overall decline in revenues. At the same time, profitability came under pressure due to higher labor, administrative and depreciation-related expenses, which compressed operating margins.



Despite a challenging quarter, Dave & Buster's highlighted several encouraging developments. Management noted that its back-to-basics strategy is gaining traction, with improvements across food and beverage offerings, marketing initiatives and the refreshed remodel program contributing to a stronger guest experience. The company continued to execute on its growth strategy through new store openings, remodel activities and international franchise expansion.

Dave & Buster’s Q1 Earnings & Revenues

For the fiscal first quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 22 cents, which missed the consensus mark of 37 cents by 40.5%. In the year-ago quarter, it had reported an adjusted EPS of 76 cents.



Quarterly revenues of $559.2 million missed the consensus estimate of $571 million by 2.1% and declined 1.5% year over year. The top line was pressured by a $29.2 million decline in comparable store revenues, partly offset by an $18.1 million increase in noncomparable store revenues.

Dave & Buster’s Sales Mix Shows Divergence

Food and Beverage revenues (38.3% of total revenues in the reported quarter) increased 6.5% year over year to $214.1 million. The company cited eat-and-play combo enhancements and menu changes made in the second half of fiscal 2025 as factors supporting higher food attach rates and check growth. Our estimate was $202.5 million.



Entertainment revenues (61.7%) fell 5.9% year over year to $345.1 million. Our estimate was $373.1 million.



Comparable store sales (including Main Event-branded locations) declined 5.4% year over year. Management attributed the decline in comparable store revenues to a reduction in walk-in business relative to the prior-year period.

Dave & Buster’s Q1 Operating Highlights

Operating income totaled $46.9 million compared with $63.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Operating margin declined to 8.4% from 11.1% reported in the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Our estimate for operating income was $43 million.



Adjusted EBITDA came in at $123.2 million compared with $136.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 22% from 24%, reflecting softer sales leverage and higher operating cost pressure.

Dave & Buster’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $19.6 million as of May 5, 2026, compared with $16.6 million as of Feb. 3, 2026. Long-term debt, net, was $1.50 billion compared with $1.52 billion at fiscal 2025-end. The company ended the quarter with $499.1 million of available liquidity, consisting of cash and availability under its $650 million revolving credit facility.



Net cash provided by operating activities improved to $113.8 million from $95.8 million in the prior-year period, mainly due to working-capital timing, partly offset by lower net income. Capital expenditures were $105.3 million, down from $154.6 million. Adjusted free cash flow was positive $25.3 million against negative $58.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

PLAY’s Store Growth and Outlook

The company opened one new domestic store in the first quarter and has opened three additional domestic stores in the second quarter. It has completed remodels of six Dave & Buster’s stores so far in fiscal 2026 and expects to complete two more during the remainder of the year.



International franchise growth also continued. Dave & Buster’s opened its fifth international franchise store in May and sixth in June, and expects at least one more opening during the remainder of fiscal 2026. Management said its back-to-basics strategy is gaining traction across food and beverage, marketing and remodels, and reiterated confidence in generating more than $100 million in free cash flow in fiscal 2026.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, estimates revision have trended downward during the past month.

The consensus estimate has shifted -22.22% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Dave & Buster's has a subpar Growth Score of D, however its Momentum Score is doing a bit better with a C. However, the stock was allocated a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of C. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Dave & Buster's has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Dave & Buster's is part of the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. Over the past month, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL), a stock from the same industry, has gained 22%. The company reported its results for the quarter ended April 2026 more than a month ago.

Cracker Barrel reported revenues of $797.37 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of -2.9%. EPS of $0.29 for the same period compares with $0.58 a year ago.

For the current quarter, Cracker Barrel is expected to post a loss of $0.33 per share, indicating a change of -144.6% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -7.7% over the last 30 days.

Cracker Barrel has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of A.

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Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.