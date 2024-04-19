Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Dave & Buster's (PLAY) ended the recent trading session at $53.70, demonstrating a +0.13% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.88%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.05%.

The the stock of owner of Dave & Buster's, a chain of restaurants and arcades has fallen by 14.4% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dave & Buster's in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, up 5.52% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $612.6 million, up 2.56% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.89 per share and a revenue of $2.29 billion, indicating changes of +35.07% and +3.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dave & Buster's. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.73% lower. As of now, Dave & Buster's holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Dave & Buster's currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.78. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.02.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

