DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTMT Earnings Preview: Recent $PLAY Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTMT ($PLAY) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $587,937,292 and earnings of $1.00 per share.

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTMT Insider Trading Activity

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTMT insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M SHEEHAN (Interim CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 56,760 shares for an estimated $1,464,503 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL J GRIFFITH purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $491,058

HAMISH DODDS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $273,100

JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $175,980

ANTONIO PINEIRO (SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,350

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTMT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTMT stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

