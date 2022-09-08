Dave & Buster's Entertainment Slides On Lower Q2 Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) are declining more than 11 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported a decline in second-quarter earnings.

The owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues reported quarterly earnings of $29.09 million or $0.59 per share, down from $52.77 million or $1.07 per share in the prior year. Wall Street analysts were looking for $1.07 per share.

