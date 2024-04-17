Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Price Target Increased by 19.55% to 77.52

The average one-year price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NasdaqGS:PLAY) has been revised to 77.52 / share. This is an increase of 19.55% from the prior estimate of 64.84 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.66 to a high of 90.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 42.74% from the latest reported closing price of 54.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 492 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dave & Buster's Entertainment. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PLAY is 0.19%, an increase of 31.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.25% to 46,736K shares. The put/call ratio of PLAY is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Hill Path Capital holds 7,119K shares representing 17.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eminence Capital holds 3,192K shares representing 7.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,635K shares, representing a decrease of 13.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 3.08% over the last quarter.

Nomura Holdings holds 2,449K shares representing 6.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,493K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 3.31% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,299K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,320K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 24.49% over the last quarter.

Candlestick Capital Management holds 1,598K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 758K shares, representing an increase of 52.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PLAY by 136.58% over the last quarter.

Dave & Buster`s Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 141 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 40 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

