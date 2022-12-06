Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Q3 income drops in line with estimates

(RTTNews) - Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.9 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $10.6 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 51.3% to $481.2 million from $318.0 million last year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.9 Mln. vs. $10.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.04 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.04 -Revenue (Q3): $481.2 Mln vs. $318.0 Mln last year.

