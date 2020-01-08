Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 09, 2020

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PLAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.67% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of PLAY was $40.26, representing a -32.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.60 and a 8.23% increase over the 52 week low of $37.20.

PLAY is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation (MCD) and Starbucks Corporation (SBUX). PLAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.8. Zacks Investment Research reports PLAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as %, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PLAY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

