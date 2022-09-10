Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Earnings Missed Analyst Estimates: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Now

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.5% to US$38.86 in the week after its latest quarterly results. Sales of US$468m surpassed estimates by 8.2%, although statutory earnings per share missed badly, coming in 43% below expectations at US$0.59 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:PLAY Earnings and Revenue Growth September 10th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Dave & Buster's Entertainment's eight analysts is for revenues of US$1.94b in 2023, which would reflect a sizeable 23% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$2.78, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.86b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.30 in 2023. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Dave & Buster's Entertainment after the latest results; even though they upped their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a real cut to per-share earnings expectations.

There's been no major changes to the price target of US$55.44, suggesting that the impact of higher forecast sales and lower earnings won't result in a meaningful change to the business' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Dave & Buster's Entertainment at US$68.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$38.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Dave & Buster's Entertainment's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 50% growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 1.3% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 13% annually. Not only are Dave & Buster's Entertainment's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$55.44, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Dave & Buster's Entertainment analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Dave & Buster's Entertainment that you should be aware of.

