Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. to Report First Quarter Financial Results on June 10, 2025

Dave & Buster's will announce Q1 financial results on June 10, followed by a conference call.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. announced it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended May 6, 2025, on June 10, 2025, after market closure. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, with access available via phone or webcast. The company operates 236 entertainment and dining venues under the Dave & Buster's and Main Event brands, providing guests with an integrated experience of dining, gaming, and sports viewing. For further details, interested parties can visit their websites or contact their Investor Relations department.

Potential Positives

Announcement of an upcoming financial results report indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

Hosting a conference call provides an opportunity for direct engagement with management, enhancing investor relations and trust.

The company's operational scale is highlighted with 236 venues across North America, showcasing its market presence and growth potential.

The diverse entertainment offerings across different brands cater to a wide audience, suggesting a strong business model that appeals to families and various consumer demographics.

Potential Negatives

Upcoming financial results report may indicate underperformance if expectations are not met, potentially leading to negative investor sentiment.

Dependence on a single quarterly earnings release may heighten pressure on the company to deliver strong results, amplifying scrutiny from analysts and investors.

FAQ

When will Dave & Buster's report its financial results?

Dave & Buster's will report its financial results for the first quarter on June 10, 2025.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call will be held at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on June 10, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 883-0383 or internationally at (412) 902-6506.

Where can I find the archived webcast of the call?

The archived webcast will be available under the Investor Relations section on the company's website.

What services does Dave & Buster's offer at its venues?

Dave & Buster's offers dining, entertainment attractions, sports viewing, and a wide selection of beverages.

$PLAY Insider Trading Activity

$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M SHEEHAN (Interim CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 56,760 shares for an estimated $1,464,503 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL J GRIFFITH purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $491,058

HAMISH DODDS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $273,100

JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $175,980

ANTONIO PINEIRO (SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,350

$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, May 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it will report financial results for its first quarter ended May 6, 2025 after the market closes on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.





Management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.daveandbusters.com. Additionally, participants can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 883-0383. The international dial-in for participants is (412) 902-6506. The participant entry number is 4149547. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 344-7529 or by the international toll number (412) 317-0088. The replay access code is 6466433.







About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.







Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 236 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 175 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.







For Investor Relations Inquiries:







Cory Hatton, Head of Entertainment Finance, Investor Relations & Treasurer





Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.





Cory.Hatton@daveandbusters.com





Source: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.



