Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $11.4 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $40.3 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $14.1 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to $557.4 million from $557.1 million last year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $11.4 Mln. vs. $40.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $557.4 Mln vs. $557.1 Mln last year.

