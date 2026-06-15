Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Q1 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (PLAY) released earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.7 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $21.7 million, or $0.62 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.8 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $559.2 million from $567.7 million last year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.7 Mln. vs. $21.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue: $559.2 Mln vs. $567.7 Mln last year.

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