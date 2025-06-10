Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $21.7 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $41.4 million, or $0.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $26.7 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $567.7 million from $588.1 million last year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $21.7 Mln. vs. $41.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.62 vs. $0.99 last year. -Revenue: $567.7 Mln vs. $588.1 Mln last year.

