Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Promotes Les Lehner to Chief Development Officer as John Mulleady Prepares for Retirement

Dave & Buster's promotes Les Lehner to Chief Development Officer, succeeding retiring John Mulleady after 15 years.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. announced the promotion of Les Lehner to Chief Development Officer, effective June 30, 2025, succeeding John Mulleady, who will retire on October 23, 2025. Mulleady will transition to an advisory role until his retirement and continue to provide consulting services until January 31, 2026. Board Chair and Interim CEO Kevin Sheehan praised Mulleady for his nearly 15 years of service, during which he led the development of over 100 stores. Sheehan expressed confidence in Lehner's capabilities, highlighting his experience in procurement and development within the company and the industry. Dave & Buster's operates 236 venues across North America, providing dining and entertainment experiences through its Dave & Buster's and Main Event brands.

Potential Positives

Promotion of Les Lehner to Chief Development Officer signals internal growth and leadership continuity within the company.

Les Lehner's extensive background in procurement and development is expected to enhance the company's strategic initiatives, particularly in the expansion of new venues.

The announcement of an existing pipeline of approximately 40 new stores over the next three years indicates strong growth potential and planned expansion.

John Mulleady's transition to an advisory role ensures a smooth handover of responsibilities, maintaining stability during leadership changes.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of John Mulleady's retirement suggests a potential leadership gap during a critical transition period, which could impact the company's development strategy and execution.

Promoting Les Lehner, who has primarily been involved in procurement rather than development, may raise concerns about his readiness to oversee the company's growth in new store openings.

The press release emphasizes a pipeline of only 40 new stores expected to open over the next three years, which may indicate slower growth compared to industry expectations.

FAQ

Who has been promoted to Chief Development Officer at Dave & Buster's?

Les Lehner has been promoted to Chief Development Officer of Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

What role will John Mulleady have after retiring?

John Mulleady will transition to an advisory role until his retirement on October 23, 2025.

When will Les Lehner officially start as Chief Development Officer?

Les Lehner will officially start in his new role as Chief Development Officer on June 30, 2025.

What are Dave & Buster's future expansion plans?

Dave & Buster's has a pipeline of approximately 40 stores expected to open over the next three years.

What experience does Les Lehner bring to his new position?

Les Lehner has extensive experience in development, procurement, and has previously held leadership roles in multiple companies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLAY Insider Trading Activity

$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M SHEEHAN (Interim CEO) purchased 19,025 shares for an estimated $503,106

MICHAEL J GRIFFITH purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $491,058

HAMISH DODDS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $273,100

JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $175,980

ANTONIO PINEIRO (SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,350

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 151 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

DALLAS, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company") today announced that it has promoted Les Lehner to the position of Chief Development Officer. Mr. Lehner most recently served as Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Main Event Development.





In connection with this promotion, the Company announced that John Mulleady, current Chief Development Officer, will retire effective as of the close of business on October 23, 2025. Effective as of June 30, 2025, Mr. Mulleady will transition to an advisory role at the Company to ensure a smooth transition until the effective date of his retirement. The Company and Mr. Mulleady have further agreed that he will provide consulting services to the Company from the effective date of his retirement until January 31, 2026.





“I want to express my sincere gratitude to John for his nearly 15 years of dedicated service to Dave & Buster’s. During his tenure, he achieved remarkable results, leading the successful construction of over 100 new stores and consistently demonstrating best-in-class development prowess,” said Kevin Sheehan, Board Chair and Interim Chief Executive Officer. “While John will undoubtedly be missed when he steps away in 2026, we are fortunate to be transitioning leadership of our development efforts to Les – an exceptionally capable leader within our executive team. Les has been a versatile and highly effective contributor to our organization, overseeing procurement, cost optimization, and Main Event development. I have full confidence that he will excel as our new Chief Development Officer, bringing deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of development expertise to the role. Lastly, we have an existing, well developed pipeline of approximately 40 stores we expect to open over the next three years and look forward to Les leading the Company’s ongoing growth in this area.”







About Les Lehner







Mr. Lehner served as Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Main Event Development since August 2022. Previously he was Executive Vice President, Chief Development and Procurement Officer at Main Event Entertainment from 2018 through July 2022, and Senior Vice President, Chief Development and Procurement Officer at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. from 2015 through 2018. Prior to that he was with CEC Entertainment from 2000 through 2015 in various roles including Senior Vice President, Development and Procurement.







About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.







Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 236 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 175 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.







For Investor Relations Inquiries:







Cory Hatton, Head of Entertainment Finance, Investor Relations & Treasurer





Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.





Cory.Hatton@daveandbusters.com



