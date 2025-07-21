Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. Grants Stock Options and Performance Units to New CEO Tarun Lal as Inducement for Leadership Role

Dave & Buster's awarded stock options and performance stock units to new CEO Tarun Lal as part of his employment incentives.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. announced the grant of stock options and performance stock units to Tarun Lal as part of his induction as the company's Chief Executive Officer. These awards, approved by the Board and compliant with Nasdaq rules, include stock options that vest over different timelines based on the company's stock performance and Lal's continued employment. The company has also allocated performance stock units linked to specific sales and financial metrics, which also vest based on performance and employment continuity. The details of these awards will be filed in the company's upcoming quarterly report. Founded in 1982, Dave & Buster's operates 236 entertainment and dining venues across North America, combining dining with various entertainment attractions.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Tarun Lal as CEO is a strategic move that may lead to improved leadership and direction for the company.

Significant stock options and performance stock units (PSUs) align Mr. Lal's interests with the company's performance, potentially incentivizing him to drive growth and profitability.

The structure of the stock options and PSUs, including performance metrics tied to same store sales growth and adjusted EBITDA, suggests a commitment to enhancing operational performance.

The company's established presence with 236 venues across North America and diversified offerings positions it well for future growth under new leadership.

Potential Negatives

The stock option and performance stock unit grants to the new CEO may raise concerns about excessive executive compensation, potentially leading to shareholder discontent.

The aggressive performance metrics tied to the stock options and PSUs could create pressure on the company to prioritize short-term financial results over long-term strategic goals.

Conditions related to the stock options, such as Mr. Lal's required investment in the company's stock, may create conflicts of interest or distract from his leadership responsibilities.

FAQ

What recent leadership change was announced by Dave & Buster’s?

Dave & Buster’s announced Tarun Lal as their new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 15, 2025.

What stock options were awarded to the new CEO?

Tarun Lal was granted stock options that vest annually and are tied to the company's stock performance.

What are Performance Stock Units (PSUs) granted to Mr. Lal?

Mr. Lal received PSUs that are based on achieving specific same store sales growth metrics over a performance period.

How many venues does Dave & Buster’s operate?

Dave & Buster’s operates 236 entertainment and dining venues across North America.

Where can I find more information about Dave & Buster’s?

You can visit Dave & Buster’s official website at daveandbusters.com for more information on their offerings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PLAY Insider Trading Activity

$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 5,931 shares for an estimated $194,459

$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PLAY Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PLAY in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/11/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

$PLAY Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PLAY recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $PLAY in the last 6 months, with a median target of $29.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $30.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Jake Bartlett from Truist Securities set a target price of $29.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $35.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Alton Stump from Loop Capital set a target price of $46.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $29.0 on 06/11/2025

DALLAS, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or “the Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, announced today that the Company made awards of stock options (“Options”) and performance stock units (“PSUs”) to Tarun Lal, as a material inducement to Mr. Lal joining the Company as its Chief Executive Officer. The awards were approved by the Board in accordance with Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) of the corporate governance rules of the Nasdaq Stock Market and granted on July 15, 2025 (the “Grant Date”) under the Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. Inducement Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).





The Company granted Mr. Lal Options, of which 124,766 Options will vest annually over three years from the Grant Date; an additional 124,766 Options will become earned in full if the Company’s stock price doubles before February 1, 2028 and will vest subject to Mr. Lal’s continued employment through the first anniversary of the date on which the Options became earned; an additional 83,177 Options will become earned in full if the Company’s stock price triples before February 1, 2028 and will vest subject to Mr. Lal’s continued employment through the first anniversary of the date on which the Options became earned; and an additional 31,191 Options will vest annually over three years subject to Mr. Lal’s continued employment with the Company through each vesting date and conditioned on Mr. Lal’s purchase of $1,000,000 of shares of the Company’s common stock by December 31, 2026. The Company also granted Mr. Lal PSUs, of which 124,766 PSUs will become earned upon achievement of same store sales growth metrics over the specified performance period and once earned will vest annually over two years subject to Mr. Lal’s continued employment through each vesting date and an additional 124,766 PSUs will be earned and vested based on achievement of certain 2027 Adjusted EBITDA, average same store sales growth and relative TSR metrics. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the applicable award agreements, forms of which will be filed as exhibits to the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended August 5, 2025, and such awards were also described in the Company’s Form 8-K filed on July 15, 2025.







About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.







Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 236 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 175 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to “Eat Drink Play and Watch,” all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.







For Investor Relations Inquiries:







Cory Hatton, Head of Entertainment Finance, Investor Relations & Treasurer





Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.





Cory.Hatton@daveandbusters.com



