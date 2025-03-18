Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on April 7, 2025

Dave & Buster's will report Q4 and fiscal year results on April 7, 2025, with a conference call afterward.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending February 4, 2025, on April 7, 2025, after the market closes. A conference call to discuss these results will take place on the same day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time, with access to a live and archived webcast available on the Company's Investor Relations website. Participants can join the call via a toll-free number or an international dial-in. Dave & Buster's operates 232 venues in North America, offering a blend of dining and entertainment options through its two brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event, with a focus on creating memorable experiences for families and guests. For more details, inquiries can be directed to the company's investor relations contact.

Potential Positives

Dave & Buster's will report its financial results for Q4 and the fiscal year, providing insights into the company's performance.

The announcement of a structured conference call for investors indicates transparency and a commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The company operates a significant number of venues (232) across North America, showcasing its extensive market presence and brand strength.

Offering a diverse range of entertainment options positions Dave & Buster's as a premier destination for guests, potentially driving customer engagement and loyalty.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any financial guidance or highlight key performance metrics ahead of the earnings report may suggest a lack of confidence in current financial health or future outlook.

FAQ

When will Dave & Buster's report its financial results?

Dave & Buster's will report its financial results on April 7, 2025, after market closes.

What time is the conference call scheduled for?

The conference call will take place at 4:00 p.m. Central Time on April 7, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

Participants can access the call by dialing toll-free (877) 883-0383 or internationally at (412) 902-6506.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available for one year starting April 7, 2025, at 6:00 p.m. Central Time.

What services do Dave & Buster's venues offer?

Dave & Buster's venues offer dining, arcade games, live sports, and entertainment experiences for guests.

$PLAY Insider Trading Activity

$PLAY insiders have traded $PLAY stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEVIN M SHEEHAN (Interim CEO) has made 2 purchases buying 56,760 shares for an estimated $1,464,503 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHRISTOPHER DANIEL MORRIS (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 14,912 shares for an estimated $502,161

MICHAEL J GRIFFITH purchased 18,000 shares for an estimated $491,058

HAMISH DODDS purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $273,100

JOHN MULLEADY (SVP, RE & Dev) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $175,980

ANTONIO PINEIRO (SVP, Chief Int'l Dev Ofc) purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $27,350

$PLAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $PLAY stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

DALLAS, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 4, 2025 after the market closes on Monday, April 7, 2025.





Management will host a conference call to discuss these results on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Central Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at ir.daveandbusters.com. Additionally, participants can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (877) 883-0383. The international dial-in for participants is (412) 902-6506. The participant entry number is 0450839. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 6:00 p.m. Central Time (7:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing toll-free (877) 344-7529 or by the international toll number (412) 317-0088. The replay access code is 2968077.







About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.







Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 232 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster’s and Main Event. The Company has 171 Dave & Buster’s branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters.com and mainevent.com.







For Investor Relations Inquiries:







Cory Hatton, Head of Entertainment Finance, Investor Relations & Treasurer





Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.





Cory.Hatton@daveandbusters.com





Source: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.



