Dave & Busters Entertainment Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PLAY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.92, changing hands as low as $38.56 per share. Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PLAY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PLAY's low point in its 52 week range is $30.36 per share, with $47.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.82.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.