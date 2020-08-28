Dave and Busters is Rocketing Higher and Nothing Can Stop It

Shares of hard-hit Dave and Busters PLAY rallied sharply on Friday. PLAY closed at $15.07 on Thursday, surged above $17 before noon. The stock is 70% lower than its 52-week high of $48.80. The 200-day moving average is well overhead at $24.68. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average at $13.62. The post-COVID high is $23.33 and should provide plenty of resistance. Last quarter’s $1.37 per share loss and $159.8 mil in sales missed expectations. The company cut capex to $68 million to weather the COVID pandemic. PLAY has reopened several locations with reduced capacity and shortened hours. The company is set to rebound nicely once COVID restrictions are lifted.



Now See All Our Private Trades While today's Zacks Rank #1 new additions are being shared with the public, other trades are hidden from everyone but selected members. Would you like to peek behind the curtain and view them? Starting today, for the next month, you can follow all Zacks' private buys and sells in real time from value to momentum . . . from stocks under $10 to ETF and option moves . . . from insider trades to companies that are about to report positive earnings surprises (we've called them with 80%+ accuracy). You can even look inside portfolios so exclusive that they are normally closed to new investors. CLICK HERE FOR ALL ZACKS TRADES >>



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.