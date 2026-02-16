Dauch Q4 Earnings Top Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Dauch Corporation DCH reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 7 cents per share, in contrast to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 7 cents. The company had incurred a loss of 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. DCH generated quarterly revenues of $1.38 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 billion. Revenues remained flat on a year-over-year basis.

Segmental Performance of DCH

In the reported quarter, the Driveline segment recorded sales of $971 million, which declined 0.9 year over year. The segment registered adjusted EBITDA of $132.2 million, down 0.8% year over year.



The company’s Metal Forming business generated revenues of $551 million, which rose 5.8% year over year. The segment registered an adjusted EBITDA of $36.8 million, which rose 33.8% year over year.

Dauch’s Financial Position

Dauch’s fourth-quarter SG&A expenses totaled $98.5 million, up from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $89 million.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $120.5 million, down from $151.2 million in the year-ago period.



Capital spending in the quarter was $65.5 million, down from $77.6 million reported in the year-ago period.



In the three months ended Dec. 31, 2025, the company posted free cash flow of $55 million compared with $73.6 million recorded in the year-ago period.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, Dauch had cash and cash equivalents of $708.9 million, up from $552.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Its net long-term debt was $4.04 billion, up from $2.58 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Dauch Provides Outlook for 2025

Dauch expects 2026 revenues in the band of $10.3-$10.7 billion compared with $5.84 billion in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be in the band of $1.3-$1.4 billion compared with $743.2 million in 2025.



Adjusted free cash flow is anticipated to be between $235 million and $325 million compared with $213 million in 2025.

Dauch carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.



