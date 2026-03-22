Dauch Corporation Board Director Buys 35,000 Shares After Company Completes Major Acquisition

Key Points

David B. Walker acquired 35,000 shares on March 13, 2026, at around $5.20 per share, representing a transaction value of ~$182,000.

This transaction initiated a new direct holding; post-transaction, direct ownership stands at 35,000 shares, with no indirect holdings reported.

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David B. Walker, a Board Director at Dauch Corporation (NYSE:DCH), reported an open-market purchase of 35,000 shares for a total consideration of ~$182,000, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 35,000 Transaction value $182,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 35,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $181,300

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($5.20); post-transaction value based on March 13, 2026 market close ($181,300).

Key questions

How does this transaction affect insider ownership at Dauch Corporation?

This filing marks the establishment of a new direct holding for Walker David B, who now owns 35,000 shares directly, translating to an ownership stake of approximately 0.03% as of the latest available data.

This filing marks the establishment of a new direct holding for Walker David B, who now owns 35,000 shares directly, translating to an ownership stake of approximately 0.03% as of the latest available data. Was the purchase conducted through any derivative mechanisms or indirect entities?

No derivative securities or indirect entities were involved; all shares were acquired directly via open-market transactions.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $5.35 Market capitalization $1.26 billion Revenue (TTM) $5.84 billion 1-year price change 16.05%

*Price and 1-year price change calculated using March 21, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Dauch Corporation is a global auto parts supplier that designs and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies. Supplies it manufactures include axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, and safety-critical components for electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It serves major automotive OEMs and industrial clients in North America, Asia, Europe, and South America.

What this transaction means for investors

Previously known as American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, the auto parts supplier changed its name to Dauch Corporation on Feb. 5, 2026, as part of its completed acquisition of Dowlais Group plc, another auto parts supplier. The old ticker AXL also changed to DCH and began trading on the New York Stock Exchange that day.

The deal is somewhat of a surprise as some expected that this acquisition would have occured the other way around. Dowlais was the world’s largest independent supplier of drive systems, which are the main components of vehciles that transfer power from the engine to the tires. Nonetheless, the companies hope to be a global force in auto part production.

The merged company is optmistic that the merger will generate $300 million in annual synergies. But with current constraints on auto parts supply chain, and a step back from electric vehicle production in the U.S., Dauch faces challenges that makes its stock difficult to analyze, having been on the market for slightly over a month.

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Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.