Dauch Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DCH

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dauch Corp (Symbol: DCH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.12, changing hands as high as $6.30 per share. Dauch Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCH's low point in its 52 week range is $3.10 per share, with $9.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.24.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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