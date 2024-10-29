DATT Capital Reduces Stake in WA1 Resources

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

DATT Capital has reduced its stake in WA1 Resources Ltd, ceasing to be a substantial holder as of October 29, 2024. This change occurred due to the dilution from an option exercise, affecting over 3 million shares and altering 4.81% of voting power. Investors following WA1 Resources Ltd should take note of this shift in shareholding dynamics.

For further insights into AU:WA1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.