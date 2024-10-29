News & Insights

Stocks

DATT Capital Reduces Stake in WA1 Resources

October 29, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

DATT Capital has reduced its stake in WA1 Resources Ltd, ceasing to be a substantial holder as of October 29, 2024. This change occurred due to the dilution from an option exercise, affecting over 3 million shares and altering 4.81% of voting power. Investors following WA1 Resources Ltd should take note of this shift in shareholding dynamics.

For further insights into AU:WA1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.