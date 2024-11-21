News & Insights

Datt Capital Acquires Stake in WA1 Resources Ltd

November 21, 2024 — 09:47 pm EST

WA1 Resources Ltd (AU:WA1) has released an update.

Datt Capital has emerged as a significant shareholder in WA1 Resources Ltd, acquiring a 5.04% stake in the company, which translates to 3,410,545 fully paid ordinary shares. This marks an important development for investors keeping an eye on WA1 Resources Ltd’s market activity, as substantial shareholders can influence company decisions and stock performance.

