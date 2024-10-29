News & Insights

Datronix Holdings Shifts Registrar to Computershare

October 29, 2024 — 05:12 am EDT

Datronix Holdings Limited (HK:0889) has released an update.

Datronix Holdings Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 1, 2024. The company will transition from Hong Kong Registrars Limited to Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited. This change is relevant for stockholders who handle share transfers and registrations.

