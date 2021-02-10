Bumble, which operates online dating apps including Badoo and Bumble, raised $2.2 billion by offering 50 million shares at $43, above the range of $37 to $39. The company offered 5 million more shares than anticipated. It originally planned to offer 34.5 million shares at $28 to $30 before increasing the deal size on Monday.



The company operates the Badoo and Bumble online dating apps; the Bumble dating app is known for having women initiate conversations. Badoo and Bumble currently serve over 40 million users on a monthly basis, with an average of 150 million messages sent every day in the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Bumble and Badoo rank among the top five grossing iOS lifestyle apps in 30 and 89 countries, respectively.



Bumble plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BMBL. Goldman Sachs, Citi, Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets and Evercore ISI acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Dating app Bumble prices further upsized IPO at $43, above the upwardly revised range originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.