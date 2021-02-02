US Markets
BMBL

Dating app Bumble looks to raise over $1 bln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Anirban Sen Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JILLIAN KITCHENER

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dating app Bumble Inc is looking to raise as much as $1.04 billion in its initial public offering, it said in a filing on Tuesday.

