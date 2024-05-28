News & Insights

Dateline Resources Plans New Securities Issue

May 28, 2024 — 03:27 am EDT

Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has announced a new securities issuance, proposing to issue up to 4,761,904 ordinary fully paid shares and 952,218 options expiring in August 2026. This move, intended to take place on May 30, 2024, is subject to approval by the ASX and aims at raising capital through a placement or other types of issues.

