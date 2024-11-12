News & Insights

Dateline Resources Eyes Sustainable Gains at Colosseum Project

November 12, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited is exploring innovative ways to enhance economic returns at its Colosseum Gold-REE Project in California by repurposing mine waste into construction materials. With significant interest from the concrete sector in Southern Nevada, the initiative could offset costs and minimize environmental impact while capitalizing on a booming regional construction market. This approach not only boosts the project’s financial viability but also aligns with sustainable practices.

